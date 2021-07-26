Vanessa Hudgens Glows in a Dramatic Gold Crop Top and Black Sky-High Platforms on the Red Carpet

Vanessa Hudgens proved her style goes beyond boho-chic to full-glam.

The actress hit Filming Italy Sardegna Festival’s red carpet before the nightly awards ceremony and gala dinner on Saturday. The fourth annual film festival was held in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.

Vanessa Hudgens at Filming Italy Festival. CREDIT: Maurizio D Avanzo/IPA / SplashNews.com

Hudgens looked radiant in her gold getup. She paired a gorgeous metallic golden crop top with billowing sleeves with matching flared high-waisted trousers. She accessorized with a long gold Cartier pendant necklace, thin gold hoop earrings and a few gold rings. Her long, dark hair was slicked back in a high bun.

The 5-foot-1 “High School Musical” alumna got a serious lift from her towering platform heels. The black shoes included a thin ankle strap and a peep-toe style with a heel of at least 5 inches.

Vanessa Hudgens at Filming Italy Festival. CREDIT: Maurizio D Avanzo/IPA / SplashNews.com

Known for her bohemian style, the actress was even named the “Queen of Coachella” in 2018, thanks to her statement outfits worn to the music festival. Though Hudgens does the bohemian style frequently, and quite well, her red carpet glam looks can be different from her typical street style. She often embraces a classic heel at formal events with pieces from designers like Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. When it comes to her everyday style, she has recently switched up her go-to looks with picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletic brands as she, like many other celebrities, follows the growing trend of athleisure amidst stay-at-home style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

