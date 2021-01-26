Vanessa Hudgens’ Cardigan, ‘Scrunchy Socks’ & Chunky Sneakers Look Oh-So-Comfy

Vanessa Hudgens arrived in Scotland this week as she films the latest installment of her “Princess Switch” film series.
The 32-year-old actress posed in front of the Forth Bridge outside of Edingburgh on Sunday, showing off her comfy-chic attire between shoots. Hudgens’ look included a white mock neck tee teamed with black sweats and every star’s favorite layering piece this season: a cozy cardigan. A button-up cardigan can be found on everyone from Ashley Graham to Chrissy Teigen and Sofia Vergara, offering an extra touch of effortlessly chic warmth.
Athleisure and pajama-inspired loungewear has become the new normal when it comes to celebrity style. Amidst the current health crisis, the world of fashion is turning towards clothing that provides a sense of comfort and stability with ease of wear; that includes everything from biker shorts and hoodies to soft pants like Hudgens’ pick.
When it comes to shoes the star oftentimes opts for platform lifted styles, especially that of Naked Wolfe’s designs. This week’s pick came in the form of the brand’s all-white chunky 3.5-inch platform sneakers; the shoes are a design that Hudgens frequents for her off-duty style with its rugged outsole and mixed texture overlays.
While the white colorway has since sold out, a black take on the Naked Wolfe Sporty lace-up style can be discounted from $199 to $171 at Yoox.com.
As for Hudgens’ everyday style, the “High School Musical” alumna‘s taste can be described as boho-chic. She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci.
When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the actress in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Her new go-to everyday style also features picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletically-centered brands as she follows the growing celebrity trend of athleisure amidst stay-at-home style.
