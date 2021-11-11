Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Dance Moves in Hot Pink Mini Dress & Thigh-High Croc Boots With Alexandra Shipp

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vanessa Hudgens brightens up feeds in her latest Instagram video on Wednesday.

The 32-year old actress stars in new musical “Tick, Tick… Boom!” which is out on Nov. 12 on Netflix. The film is about a promising young theater composer, starring Andrew Garfield, and how he navigates love, friendship and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City.

To promote the movie to her 43 million fans, Hudgens posted a short clip to her feed where she is seen dancing, shimmying, and having a good time with her co-star Alexandra Shipp. Her fashionable outfit included a hot pink Jacquemus slitted shirt minidress and thigh-high black croc-embossed boots. She accessorized with a gold chain necklace for a little extra glitz.

The “High School Musical” actress‘ style has been described as boho-chic in the past with flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Hudgens’ go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Alexandre Vauthier, Balenciaga and Gucci.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the “Spring Breakers” star in athleisure to workout pieces on the daily as she is an active gym-goer. She typically opts for comfortable footwear and grunge-inspired boots from Ugg, Dr. Martens and Frye — though she still mixes in glam styles from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Her new go-to everyday style also features picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletically-centered brands.

