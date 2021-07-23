Vanessa Hudgens Masters Summer’s Most Daring Trend in a Cutout Dress & Towering Heels

Vanessa Hudgens just tackled one of the summer’s biggest trends on the red carpet.

The “High School Musical” alumn visited the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy yesterday, wearing a chic white cutout dress. Her Christopher Esber Carly dress featured a long skirt and cropped top, connected by straps that formed an angular mid-section cutout and tied in the back.

Cutout dresses have become one of the season’s greatest trends due to their lightweight feel and ventilated silhouette, crafted by labels like Cult Gaia, Wolford and Zimmermann. Hudgens completed the look with a sleek gold necklace, large hoop earrings, multiple rings, and two bracelets — one gold, one rose gold — by Cartier. Her dress retails for $495 (on sale from $825) on ModaOperandi.com.

Vanessa Hudgens visits the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. CREDIT: Maurizio D Avanzo/IPA / SplashNews.com

Vanessa Hudgens visits the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. CREDIT: Maurizio D Avanzo/IPA / SplashNews.com

On the footwear front, the media personality wore classic nude patent leather pumps. Her shoes featured stiletto heels that appeared at least four inches tall, as well as sharp pointed toes. The style was a versatile complement to her dress’ neutral tone, as well as a sleek finish to the ensemble. A similar pair of Le Silla pumps retail for $607 on Farfetch.com.

Vanessa Hudgens visits the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. CREDIT: Maurizio D Avanzo/IPA / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Hudgens’ pointed-toe pumps. CREDIT: Maurizio D Avanzo/IPA / SplashNews.com

When it comes to formal occasions, Hudgens favors stiletto-heeled sandals, slingback pumps and mules by labels like Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Chanel and Casadei. For her off-duty looks, the “Spring Breakers” star prefers “ugly” sandals and clogs by Birkenstock, Ugg and Crocs. Other go-to’s include platform boots, sandals, and sneakers by Naked Wolfe; the edgy label, whose shoes often retail between $200-$300, is also a favorite brand for stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Sophie Turner, and Gigi Hadid.

Vanessa Hudgens visits the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. CREDIT: Maurizio D Avanzo/IPA / SplashNews.com

The “Beastly” actress‘ bohemian fashion has been a longtime fixture on the street style scene, featuring flowing silhouettes, florals, fringe and ’70s-esque tie-dye prints in pieces by Alice + Olivia, Etro and Realisation Par. Hudgens was even named the “Queen of Coachella” in 2018, due to her statement looks worn to the world-famous music festival. Recently, her wardrobe has included more colorful athletic pieces like leggings and sweatshirts from brands like Adidas, Gymshark and Alo Yoga, following the rise of athleisure in the fashion industry.

