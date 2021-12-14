Vanessa Hudgens Gives Cutout Dress a Grunge Makeover in Extra-Chunky Platform Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vanessa Hudgens gave the cutout dress trend a utilitarian edge with her latest outfit.

The “Princess Switch” star posed with boyfriend Cole Tucker and friend Vince Rossi, wearing a white Ronny Kobo midi dress. The $348 Chryssa style featured a mock-neck silhouette with long sleeves. The dress also included a circular front cutout, framed by two triangular slits that created a geometric look. Hudgens brought her penchant for ’70s and ’90s style to the outfit, pairing it with a black-and-white swirl-printed coat and large gold Janna Conner statement earrings.

For footwear, the “Tick, Tick…Boom!” star gave her outfit a grungy twist with platform boots by Naked Wolfe. The sold-out Naughty style featured stretchy black vegan leather uppers with a knee-high silhouette, smoothly layering under Hudgens’ dress. The pair also included thick platform soles, which gave her look an instant height boost while elevating it with a rock n’ roll-esque element.

Platform boots have grown as a top fall trend, giving outfits an instant height boost while also providing coverage from the winter chill. Hudgens is the latest star to try a pair; in recent weeks, Dua Lipa, Halsey and Miley Cyrus have also worn styles by Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs and Prada. The “High School Musical” actress is no stranger to a daring platform herself, having recently worn Amina Muaddi, Versace and Windsor Smith heels in addition to several Naked Wolfe styles.

Vanessa Hudgens leaves ‘The Today Show’ in New York City. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The “Gimme Shelter” actress often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands like Naked Wolfe, Mercer Amsterdam and Balenciaga. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from brands like Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman. Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobe, such as Tkees flip flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50.

