Vanessa Hudgens Elevates Chunky Sneakers & Baggy Sweatpants With a Chic Turtleneck & Prada Bag

Vanessa Hudgens is giving relaxed, fun vibes with her latest look.

The “High School Musical” actress posted a photo on Instagram yesterday in her “happy place” in front of a store’s Halloween display. For the ensemble, Hudgens sported a black mock turtleneck with green loose-fitting sweatpants. She accessorized the casual look with a Prada belt bag.

When it came down to the shoes, Hudgens donned a pair of black and off-white colored chunky, semi-platform sneakers that featured striped shoelaces. The shoe style plays right into the current dad sneakers trend that’s swept social media feeds and culture alike.

Hudgens’ essential style consists of trendy, modern outfits that are chic and classic. She typically fancies flowy dresses, edgy bathing suits, efficient activewear and oversized suiting. She also dabbles in the idea of mixing luxury fashion with more affordable labels. On the footwear front, she gravitates towards sleek styles like heeled sandals, chunky sneakers, height-defying boots and sharp pumps.

When dressed to the nines, Hudgens has an affinity for sporting gowns from major fashion brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Valentino and Cult Gaia. Hudgens has also had a few campaigns over the years, working with brands like Bongo and Candies. The “Spring Breakers” actress also acted as a face for Neutrogena over the years.

Slip on a pair of chunky, semi-platform sneakers and add an athletic twist to the rest of your summer outfits, inspired by Vanessa Hudgens.

To Buy: John Richmond Chunky Sole Sneakers, $170.

To Buy: Prada Lug-Sole Platform Sneakers, $825.

To Buy: Steve Madden Maxima Sneakers, $100.

