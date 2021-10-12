Vanessa Hudgens Takes on Fall’s Big Color Trend in Brown Crop Top & Leggings With White Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vanessa Hudgens dressed right on-trend in one of the season’s most popular colors.

The actress was seen in LA on Monday in a brown matching set from White Fox Boutique. She paired brown high-waisted leggings with a cropped short-sleeve top with a scoop neckline. Both her brown leggings and top are sold out in the hue on White Fox’s website, though both are available in different colors. Hudgens tied a matching long sleeve top around her waist. She added black rectangle sunglasses to her look as well as a beaded necklace and rings, a black leather shoulder bag and a black mask.

Vanessa Hudgens in LA on Oct. 11. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The “Beastly” actress wore one of her gym go-to sneakers: a pair of chunky white sneakers by Mercer Amsterdam. Hudgens added black and white yin and yang crew socks with the shoes, which she wore over her leggings. The trainers feature white and gray mesh and leather uppers, and like most trending chunky sneakers, also include thick rubber outsoles. Complete with striped laces and pink stripes on the back, the sneakers were both stylish and comfortable, perfect for Hudgens’ many gym trips. The Jupiter pair retails for around $311 on MercerAmsterdam.com.

A closer look at Hudgens’ sneakers. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Outside of her gym style, the “Princess Switch” actress‘ taste can be described as boho-chic. Her closet includes everything from floral numbers and tie-dye accents to flowing silhouettes and ruffled designs that give off a ’70s-inspired feel.

