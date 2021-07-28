Vanessa Hudgens Gets Sporty in a Black-and-White Tank Top, Biker Shorts and Chunky Balenciaga Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Hudgens brought her sleek athleisure style abroad this week on a trip to Italy.

The “High School Musical” alumn strolled through the city of Florence in a chic sporty ensemble, pairing a black and white tank top with a pair of black bike shorts. The actress layered the look with an oversized white button-down shirt, which she tied around her waist on several occasions. Hudgens wore an equally sporty black nylon Prada belt bag with her outfit, continuing her penchant for the style that’s been part of her gym looks this season. On the accessories front, she wore a natural pearl necklace with twisted gold hoop earrings, complete with black cat-eye sunglasses.

When it came to shoes, Hudgens slipped on a pair of tall white socks with extra chunky Balenciaga sneakers. The actress’ white Triple S sneakers — one of the styles that cemented the chunky sneaker as a must-have shoe — featured white mesh and leather uppers and striped laces. The pair’s sculpted soles boasted four layers of rubber in hues of white, tan, and beige, creating an exaggerated silhouette that grounded Hudgens’ look with coordinating neutrals. Her pair retails for $975 on Net-a-porter.com.

Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

Hudgens regularly wears thick-soled sneakers to her workouts from brands like Mercer Amsterdam, Nike, Allbirds and Yeezy. The “Spring Breakers” star also prefers “ugly” sandals and clogs by Birkenstock, Ugg and Crocs for comfy off-duty looks, as well. When it comes to more formal occasions, however, Hudgens favors stiletto-heeled sandals, slingback pumps and mules by labels like Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Chanel and Casadei. Other go-tos include platform boots, sandals, and sneakers by Naked Wolfe; the edgy label, whose shoes often retail between $200-$300, is also a favorite brand for stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid.

Vanessa Hudgens visits the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. CREDIT: Maurizio D Avanzo/IPA / SplashNews.com

The “Beastly” actress’ bohemian fashion has been a longtime fixture on the street style scene, featuring flowing silhouettes, florals, fringe and ’70s-esque tie-dye prints in pieces by Alice + Olivia, Etro and Realisation Par. Hudgens was even named the “Queen of Coachella” in 2018, due to her statement looks worn to the world-famous music festival. Recently, her wardrobe has included more colorful athletic pieces like leggings and sweatshirts from brands like Adidas, Gymshark and Alo Yoga, following the rise of athleisure in the fashion industry.

Wear a pair of chunky white sneakers in your next outfit, inspired by Vanessa Hudgens.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Aldo Praylian sneakers, $60 (was $85).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: MSGM chunky sneakers, $272 (was $453).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Ryz 365 2 sneakers, $85.

Click through the gallery for more of Vanessa Hudgens’ standout street style looks over the years.