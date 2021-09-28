×
Twitter Compares Tyra Banks’ Dramatic ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Dress to Dinosaurs, Pasta & More

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

Tyra Banks’ latest statement-making look, worn on last night’s “Dancing With the Stars,” is setting Twitter ablaze.

For the second episode of the reality competition show’s 30th season, Banks donned a dramatic dark red dress. Her bold outfit featured a plunging neckline, plus a high-low skirt with an asymmetric hem and flowing train. The ensemble was also paired with sparkly sheer gloves, fishnet tights and glittering black pumps.

Tyra Banks, Dancing With the Stars, red dress, sleeves, jurassic park
Tyra Banks hosts “Dancing With the Stars.”
CREDIT: ABC

However, the element of Banks’ outfit that drew the most attention were her dress’ sleeves. Fanning out in wide circular shapes, the pleated sleeves took center stage with their massive shape and sharp textures.

Viewers at home certainly took notice, with many taking to Twitter to share their reactions to the former “America’s Next Top Model” creator’s maximalist look. Most drew comparisons between Banks’ sleeves and the flared neck of the dilophosaurus dinosaurs from the 1993 sci-fi film “Jurassic Park.” Similarities between the dress and pasta, party decorations and more were also made online.

“Dancing With the Stars” is known for its star-studded cast and dramatic dancing. The reality competition program features celebrities paired with pro dancers, who compete each week to win prize money and the famed Mirrorball trophy. For the show’s 30th season, the 15-person celebrity cast includes Brian Austin Green, Mel C, “Bling Empire’s ” Christine Chiu, “The Bold Type’s” Melora Hardin, YouTube star JoJo Siwa and “The Bachelor” star Matt James.

Below, see the top Twitter reactions to Tyra Banks’ latest “DWTS” outfit.

 

Access exclusive content

