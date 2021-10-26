×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Tyra Banks Makes Halloween Couture in a Chic Mummy Gown on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
TYRA BANKS
Best Celeb Halloween Costumes 2018
Best Celeb Halloween Costumes 2018
Best Celeb Halloween Costumes 2018
Best Celeb Halloween Costumes 2018
View Gallery 23 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tyra Banks showed that she can be spooky while still serving a fashion moment.

On this week’s episode of “Dancing with the Stars,” it was “Horror Night” and the contestants Monster Mashed their way to their utter victory or demise.

The model and host donned two Halloween looks to get viewers into the festive mood. The ensembles consisted of a mummy costume that featured Banks wrapped in shiny silver and brown pieces of fabric. For the second costume of the evening, Banks wore a brown gown that had a slightly ’80s-design that incorporated tears and blood splatters throughout the gown. The design also had long sleeves and ruching throughout.

Related

Lindsey Vonn Returns to the Slopes in a Princess Diana-Inspired Snowsuit & Ski Boots

Jill Biden Brightens Up Her Fall Style in a Sunshine Yellow Sweater & Slip Skirt

Ariana Grande Elevates the Monochrome Trend in a Bustier Crop Top, Iridescent Skirt & Electric Heels

Shoe-wise, Banks wore neutral heels that blended in with both of her themed looks.

Tyra Banks on the set of the Halloween-themed episode of DWTS that premiered on Monday, Oct. 25.
Tyra Banks on the set of the Halloween-themed episode of DWTS in her mummy costume that premiered on Monday, Oct. 25.
CREDIT: ABC

Tyra Banks on the set of the Halloween-themed episode of DWTS that premiered on Monday, Oct. 25.
Tyra Banks on the set of the Halloween-themed episode of DWTS in her brown, bloody, torn dress that premiered on Monday, Oct. 25.
CREDIT: ABC

Banks is known for her groundbreaking work as a model in the ’90s, walking for designers like Yves Saint Laurent, Thierry Mugler and Sonia Rykiel. Banks has also walked in 10 consecutive Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows, and she was an Angel from 1997-2005.

Banks is also known for her uber-popular 2000s hit competition series “America’s Next Top Model.” In 2020 she became the host of “Dancing With the Stars.”

When it comes to Banks’ signature aesthetic, she wears a variety of silhouettes that live in the crux of being modern or vintage while also harping on the ideals of being refined or dramatic. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing edgy dresses, slouchy T-shirts, intricate swimsuits and fun tailoring.

Get spooky in neutral styles, inspired by Tyra Banks.

 

Christian Louboutin Galativi Mesh & Leather Pumps
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Galativi Mesh & Leather Pumps, $795

Prada Patent Saffiano Leather 85mm Pumps
CREDIT: Bergdorf Goodman

To Buy: Prada Patent Saffiano Leather 85mm Pumps, $680

Steve Madden Vala Camel Pumps
CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Camel Pumps, $95.  

Click through the gallery to see more wild Halloween costumes over the years.

Vionic Sponsored By Caleres

Shoe of the Month: Vionic Talks Spring in its Step

Vionic takes FN through its upcoming spring collection and shares a big giving moment for fall.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad