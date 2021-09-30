Tyra Banks Means Business in Skirt Suit and Mary Jane Pumps on ‘Late Late Show With James Corden’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tyra Banks suited up for an appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Banks arrived onstage with “Hamilton” actor Leslie Odom Jr., wearing a sharp black skirt suit by Dolce and Gabbana. Her set was paired with a matching silk blouse, creating a monochrome moment. Banks’ look also gained elevated glamour from a pair of sparkly diamond-shaped hoop earrings.

Tyra Banks and Leslie Odom Jr. appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” CREDIT: CBS

The “America’s Next Top Model” creator paired her business-worthy ensemble with pointed-toe black pumps, also by D&G. Her mesh Retina style featured black bejeweled Mary Jane straps with floral accents, as well as stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. When worn with the skirt suit, her pumps gave her look an instantly elegant finish. Banks’ shoes retail for $995 on Bloomingdales.com.

A closer look at Banks’ Dolce and Gabbana pumps. CREDIT: Terence Patrick/Courtesy of CBS

Dolce and Gabbana’s Retina pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

During her interview, Banks discussed her viral outfit from this week’s episode of “Dancing With the Stars.” The reality show host humorously referred to her flared-sleeve dress, which social media users compared to dinosaurs from “Jurassic Park,” as a “Tyra-nnosaurus Rex” look. “But I don’t really care, child. Different is what? Better than better,” Banks said. “You’ve gotta push and go for it.”

Tyra Banks and Leslie Odom Jr. appear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” CREDIT: CBS

Pointed-toe pumps like Banks’ are undeniably having a moment right now, thanks to the return of in-person events. The style often featured stiletto heels and triangular toes, which add instant sharpness to any look. In recent weeks, stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Kate Middleton and Rita Ora have also worn pairs from Saint Laurent, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin.

When it comes to shoes, Banks often has a penchant for pointed-toe pumps. The star regularly wears stiletto-heeled pairs from brands like Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Kendall Miles. When off-duty, she also dons sneakers by Nike and Converse.

