Tyra Banks Channeled Cinderella for the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Finale

Tyra Banks during the finale of "Dancing With the Stars."

Former supermodel Tyra Banks hosted the finale of “Dancing with the Stars” Monday night and debuted two dazzling dresses complete with sparkling shoes.

The former “America’s Next Top Model” host wore a glamorous bedazzled gown in a creamy eggshell color for the first part of the show. The Christian Cowan couture design featured a tiered tulle skirt and glittering crystals covering the bodice and sheer sleeves, which matched her shoes, a pair of white high-top sneakers also equipped with sparkling rhinestones embellishments.

Tyra Banks wearing a cream-colored tulle tiered dress with glittering crystals covering the bodice and sleeves. CREDIT: ABC

“I felt like Cinderella last night. Thank you @christiancowan for creating this magical gown for me for the @dancingabc finale,” she captioned an Instagram post, showing off the look in nine different photos for her followers.

Tyra Banks wearing white high-top sneakers featuring crystal embellishments. CREDIT: ABC

Banks, 47, then changed into a navy sequined gown boasting long sleeves, a thigh-high slit and an oversized bow detail across the chest. For shoes, she coordinated with pointy-toed navy pumps that also appeared to be adorned with sequins. She announced the winner, Iman Shumpert, in the midnight blue ensemble.

Tyra Banks wearing a navy sequin-covered dress with a bow embellishment and matching pumps. CREDIT: ABC

The model and “Life-Size” actress has been sporting statement-making looks, some of which have garnered some laughs on Twitter, throughout Season 30 of the reality show.