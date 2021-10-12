Tyra Banks Turns Heads in Dramatic Ostrich Feather Gown & Gold Platforms for ‘Dancing With the Stars’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tyra Banks gave the drama with her latest television look.

The model and host of “Dancing With the Stars” took to the stage for the competition show yesterday while giving a fashion moment that definitely turned heads. For the look, Banks wore a brown, gold and tan gown that featured a vintage-inspired print strewn throughout. The dress also incorporated brown ostrich feathers, upped the ante and drama of the ensemble.

Tyra Banks’ outfit during last night’s episode of “Dancing With the Stars.” CREDIT: ABC

A closer look at Tyra Banks’ gold platforms. CREDIT: ABC

To address the footwear, Banks slipped on a pair of gold platforms that added some height while also helping to refine the outfit.

When it comes to Banks’ signature style, she wears a variety of silhouettes that live in the crux of being modern or vintage while also harping on the ideals of being refined or dramatic. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing edgy dresses, slouchy T-shirts, intricate swimsuits and fun tailoring.

Banks is known for her groundbreaking work as a model in the ’90s, walking for designers like Yves Saint Laurent, Thierry Mugler and Sonia Rykiel. Banks has also walked in 10 consecutive Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows, and she was an Angel from 1997-2005.

Banks is also known for her uber-popular 2000s hit competition series “America’s Next Top Model.” In 2020 she became the host of “Dancing With the Stars.”

