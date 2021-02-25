Tyler the Creator Gives the Puffer Trend a Preppy Twist With Cuffed Slacks & Loafers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Tyler the Creator has provided a new way to style the puffer trend.

On Thursday, Tyler stepped out in New York City, sporting a look that falls right in line with his signature preppy aesthetic. The rapper sported a mocha-colored puffer coat — a look that has been trending big this season among celebrities and fashion insiders.

While the outerwear piece is mostly seen with activewear, denim or even dresses and heels, Tyler paired the coat with a sky blue cardigan and brown dress pants, which he cuffed at the ankle.

Tyler the Creator is seen out and about in New York City on Feb. 25. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Tyler the Creator’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

Tyler gave the ensemble some added pizazz by accessorizing with a wool hat and an ascot tie around his neck that came in a brown and beige colorway. As for footwear, the artist opted for black loafers. The polished shoes feature a slip-on silhouette with a tassel on the upper.

In addition to sporting the puffer trend, Tyler also showcased a color styling technique every fashion lover is doing. Pairing looks in the same color family or in one shade that create a monochrome effect is another trend to try out this year. The look was seen heavily at the presidential inauguration last month with Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden and former First Lady Michelle Obama all sporting looks of one hue.

As for Tyler, the academia aesthetic is a go-to for the rapper. He tends to go for layered sweaters and sweater vests as well as khaki shorts, letterman jackets, hoodies, cardigans and blazers. He also doesn’t shy away from color as he’s stepped out on red carpets in vibrant colors like pink, green and red. When it comes to brands, Tyler’s wardrobe includes Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Louis Vuitton, Nike and of course his own clothing brand Golf Wang.

