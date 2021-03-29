×
Travis Scott Does the ‘Grandpa’ Trend With T-Shirt, Vest, Baggy Jeans & These Buzzy Designer Sneakers

By Robyn Merrett
Travis Scott, T-Shirt, Vest, Jeans, Sneakers, Nobu
Travis Scott
CREDIT: MEGA

Travis Scott is making a case for vests.

On Sunday the star rapper enjoyed a bite to eat at Nobu Malibu, for which he sported an outfit that falls right in line with the “grandpa” trend. Scott stepped out wearing a loose-fitting forest green t-shirt, which he layered underneath a hunting-inspired vest.

Scott continued the casual theme with a pair of baggy blue jeans and a textured belt. The artist accessorized with diamond chains a brown face mask and a brown Cacti Logo Hat from his new spiked seltzer line.

Travis Scott, T-Shirt, Vest, Jeans, Nobu Malibu
Travis Scott dines at Nobu Malibu on March 28.
CREDIT: MEGA
Travis Scott, Lanvin Curb Sneakers, Brown SNeakers
A closer view of Travis Scott’s shoes.
CREDIT: MEGA

The “grandpa” trend or “old man dressing” has become increasingly popular among celebs and Gen-Z TikTokers. The aesthetic takes inspiration from the 90s and the fashion industry’s interest in more cozy attire.

As for footwear, Scott opted for a pair of kicks from Lanvin. Called The Curb, the sneakers are also an ode to the 90s. The shoes feature nubuck and calfskin leather uppers and double waxed and herringbone laces. The sneakers are finalized with rubber outsoles. Lanvin offers a plethora of colorways in the style with a $890 price tag at Lanvin.com.

Lanvin Leather Curb Sneakers
Lanvin Leather Curb Sneakers
CREDIT: Lanvin

While Scott is sporting kicks from the fashion house, the “Sick Mode” rapper recently teased a new Nike collaboration. Earlier this month, Nike stated via the SNKRS app that an Air Max 1 collaboration with the rap megastar is on the way. “Stay tuned for more details on the Nike x Travis Scott Air Max 1, including availability and release information,” the athletic powerhouse wrote on SNKRS.

Nike teased the collaboration with a series of short videos with no sound titled “Cactus Jack: Bring the Future to Light.” The visuals show several shots in nature, closeups of a cactus, water, as well as the rapper in the recording studio and on an exercise bike. No release info for the Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 collaboration has been revealed.

