Tracee Ellis Ross’ Peplum Suit & Sky High Platforms Were the Boldest Thing at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards 

Tracee Ellis Ross did not disappoint at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards.

For Saturday’s ceremony, the actress, who is known to make a statement on the red carpet, showcased her look on Instagram via an at-home photo shoot.

The star took awards show-fashion to a whole new level, posing in a bold peplum suit from Schiaparelli. The unforgettable black ensemble featured a sleek jacket that was equipped with padded shoulders. The look was finished with a peplum detail and extra wide-leg pants.

Ross accessorized with a massive gold bird headpiece and styled her hair in glamorous updo. As for footwear, Ross took a trip the wild side, wearing sky high white platforms. The shoes featured a lug sole and a shiny gold rounded toe.

Being the fashion queen that she is, Ross debuted a second look later in the evening. She traded her Schiaparelli look in for an Alberta Ferretti flared jumpsuit. She complimented the sleek look with a classic wide-brim hat and jewels from Tiffany & Co. On her feet, Ross kept with the platform theme, wearing Giuseppe Zanotti’s Bebe pump. The shoes are of patent leather construction and are finalized with square-toe and block heel. The heels can be yours for $995 at GiuseppeZanotti.com.

Last night, Ross was up for two awards: Best Actress in a Comedy Series for “Black-ish” and Best Actress in a Motion Picture for the film “The Hight Note.”

Over the years, Ross has racked up a lot of wins at the NAACP Image Awards. In 2020, 2019 and 2018 she took home Best Actress in a Comedy Series for “Black-ish.”

The 2021 NAACP Image Awards aired on March 27 on BET and were hosted by Anthony Anderson.

