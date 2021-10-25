Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up With ’80s Boldness in Voluminous Red Outfit and Lug-Sole Shoes

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Leave it to Tracee Ellis Ross to elevate suiting with a high-fashion twist, from the comfort of her own home.

The “Blackish” star exuded ’80s boldness in her latest statement look, a voluminous matching set from Loewe. Designed by Jonathan Anderson, Ross’ outfit featured a black and red color-blocked bomber jacket and voluminous wide-leg red pants. The star layered the two pieces over a long-sleeved black top, and gave them a boost of retro glam with thick gold hoop earrings and a chain charm bracelet. “HAUT PER SUIT,” Ross playfully captioned the set of Instagram images, thanking Anderson and the brand as well.

When it came to footwear, Ross appeared to opt for a pair of lug-sole shoes. Though the exact style wasn’t visible, her shoes appeared to feature black uppers and rounded toes with chunky soles. The style has gained popularity for its thick utilitarian soles, which gave Ross’ outfit an edgy accent, plus an added comfort and height boost. However, she isn’t the only star to wear the style in recent weeks; thick-soled loafers and boots have also gained popularity with stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Bella Hadid and Olivia Rodrigo from brands like Dr. Martens and Prada in recent weeks.

Ross is known for her bold fashion statements on and off the red carpet. An avid fashion collector and fan, the “Girlfriends” star can regularly be seen in current and vintage looks from top fashion brands like Balenciaga, Chanel, Christopher John Rogers and more. She’s also a style chameleon when it comes to shoes, wearing a range of pumps, sandals and boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Andrea Wazen, Casadei and Gucci.

