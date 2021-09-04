×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Tracee Ellis Ross Shimmers in Full-Sequined Top and Skirt With Pointy Pumps for Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Listening Party

By Jannely Espinal
Jannely Espinal

Jannely Espinal

More Stories By Jannely

View All
tracee-ellis-ross-dress-heels
30 of Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Red Carpet Looks Ever
30 of Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Red Carpet Looks Ever
30 of Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Red Carpet Looks Ever
30 of Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Red Carpet Looks Ever
View Gallery 30 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tracee Ellis Ross brings a burst of red and plenty of sparkle to her latest star-studded event — probably the most hyped of the season, Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Listening Party. The “Black-ish” actress showed up to the event wearing a sequined ensemble from Dries Van Noten accessorized with gold hoop earrings with pearl details, and a pair of red pumps. Earlier, she had on boots in the top’s palette.

As a way to bring back joy-dressing, many celebrities are opting for bedazzled outfits and pieces with shiny details. From Zoe Saldana’s recent Venice Film Festival glittery outfit to Heidi Klum’s Dolce & Gabbana gown, sequined fabrics are making a comeback.

Related

Saweetie Mixes an Elegant Emerald Mini Dress With Hotel Slippers in Venice

Olivia Culpo Elevates Athleisure in a Crop Top, Zippered Joggers & 'Ugly' Sandals to Cheer on NFL Star Christian McCaffrey

Vanessa Hudgens Elevates Athleisure With Red Snakeskin-Print Workout Outfit and Chunky Sneakers

Ross’ two-piece shiny set was styled by celebrity stylist Karla Welch, who has elevated other clients’ looks such as Justin Bieber, Anita Hill, Olivia Wilde and Amy Poehler. When gracing on the red carpet, the actress opts for top shoe brands like Christian Louboutin, Le Silla and Giuseppe Zanotti. She also plays with more comfortable silhouettes such as sneakers and boots.

The “Girlfriends” alumna is known for wearing bold colors and avant-garde clothing. From her feathery outfit with Bottega Veneta to her recent bright blue dress for the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” show, the actress tends to embrace daring hues.

Aside from her inspiring fashion statements, Ross dips her toes in the beauty industry. She owns her own haircare brand called Pattern, which is available at Sephora.

Give your personal style a splash of color with these red pumps, inspired by Tracee Ellis Ross.

Steve Madden
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Vala Red Patent, $94.95

Christian Louboutin
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy Now: Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies 100 Patent Leather Pumps, $745

Jessica Simpson
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Jessica Simpson Haneh Pump, $59.99

See more of Tracee Ellis Ross’ style through the years

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad