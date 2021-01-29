Tracee Ellis Ross Glows in 2021’s Buzziest Color Trend With a Two-Tone Suit & Towering Stilettos

Tracee Ellis Ross continued to stay ahead of the trends this week as she previewed one of the year’s buzziest color trends.

The “High Note” actress posed for her Pattern Beaty line on Thursday, promoting its newest treatment collection of products in style. For the shoot, Ellis Ross modeled a two-tone yellow wrap blazer matched with coordinating split-tone trousers. The suit channeled color experts Pantone’s choice of Illuminating yellow for one of 2021’s two top shades, joining the likes of Kate Upton, Irina Shayk and Heidi Klum in leading the shade into the new season.

As for footwear, the actress decided to let her apparel do the talking by slipping on a set of nude pumps. While it was her clothes that popped in color, the stilettos didn’t disappoint either, coming coated in a patent leather finish with a low-dipping vamp and a steep heel measuring close to 5 inches in height.

Suiting up has become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Ellis Ross herself is no stranger to a chic blazer and pants look. She most recently tapped the combo ahead of Inauguration Day with an unexpected choice of footwear: “ugly” sandals.

Like clogs and ballet flats, “ugly” sandals, experienced a revitalization amongst growing celebrity style trends and footwear favorites last year. The new appreciation for comfortable sandal styles comes with an increased desire for ease of wear and stability in the fashion world amidst the current environment — and for 2021, too, it appears the trend is here to stay. Similar pairs to Ellis Ross’ Birkenstock style retail for $66 at Farfetch.

Throughout her time in quarantine, the “Black-Ish” star has used social media as an outlet to connect with her fans about her “Black-Ish” series and about everyday life. And even as lockdown measures have eased, the star has continued to give glimpses into behind-the-scenes style moments from her TV series, as well as real-time looks at her home life and workouts in Asics sneakers.

As a modern style figure, her closet isn’t lacking in designer labels. Some of the luxe brands in her collection include Christopher John Rogers, Loewe and Christian Louboutin. She also has starred in campaigns for Kenzo’s spring ’17 collection alongside Jessie Williams of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

