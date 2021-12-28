Tracee Ellis Ross Shows Us How to Style Moon Boots in the Chicest Way

Tracee Ellis Ross is winter ready. On Christmas, the actress shared a video from last year that shows the star strutting down a snowy street in a colorful look that couldn’t be missed.

Wearing bright lime green Moon Boots, Ross paired the boots with a matching lime green Balenciaga coat. While this look may be from 2020, the resurfaced clip shows that Ross’s chic style is timeless and could easily be worn year after year.

“Good morning….. good afternoon…. MERRY CHRISTMAS,” she posted in the Instagram caption. “It’s a Christmas tradition.”

The lime green Moon Boots are still available and retail for $165. The style features a round toe, lace-up vamp, and rubber sole. The shoes are a celebrity go-to during the winter months as seen on stars such as Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid, Winnie Harlow, Ciara and more.

This year, however, Ross went with a more cozy Christmas look.

She posted another photo on Instagram this Christmas surrounded by friends and family.

Ross posed with the rest of her family, which included mother Diana Ross and brother Evan Ross. In the photo, the large group stood before a decorated Christmas tree dressed in a matching set of striped pajamas. Everyone was clad in red stripes from head to toe with the addition of green detailing on the sleeves and pant legs. Diana upped her festive look with giant Santa Claus slippers.