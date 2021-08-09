×
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Sporty Chic While Working Out in Beige Athleisure Wear and Green and Pink Sneakers

By Jacorey Moon
Tracee Ellis Ross looks like a champion while working out.

The “Blackish” star posted a video on Instagram today of her working out with a friend. For the ensemble, Ross sported a beige piece of athleisure wear that featured a mesh top with an open back and leggings with mesh cutouts.

As it pertains to footwear, the star trudged in a pair of green and pink sneakers that were effervescent and eye-catching. They feature a semi-thick sole, which emphasizes comfort and security.

The star’s personal style lives on the crux of chic, on-trend and edgy. With her gravitating toward more avant-garde luxury labels like Loewe, J.W. Anderson and Bottega Veneta, she proves that she has an eye and affinity for pushing the envelope when it comes to fashion. On the footwear front, Ross typically fancies statement-making pumps, intricate boots and striking heeled sandals from brands like Christian Louboutin, Le Silla and Giuseppe Zanotti, just to name a few. When she’s not gracing magazine covers or sashaying down red carpets, she dabbles in sneaker silhouettes and clothing that’s comfortable yet stylish.

Ross is no stranger to being in the limelight of the fashion industry — in fact, she welcomes it. She’s shown that she can model with the best of them by posing in ad campaigns for the French luxury fashion house Kenzo and walking in fashion shows for a principled luxury fashion house like Thierry Mugler back in the ’90s.

Put on a pair of sporty sneakers and add a sporty twist to the last few weeks of summer outfits you have planned, inspired by Tracee Ellis Ross.

Nike Zoom Double Stacked
CREDIT: Nike

To Buy: Nike Zoom Double Stacked Sneakers, $207.97

Reebok Zig Kinetica II Sneakers
CREDIT: Target

To Buy: Reebok Zig Kinetica II Sneakers, $74.97

 

New Balance Fresh Foam 880v11
CREDIT: New Balance

To Buy: New Balance Fresh Foam 880v11 Sneakers, $129.99

