Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Edgy for ‘Elle Mexico’ in Lingerie, Lace Tights and Sky-High Heels

By Aaron Royce
30 of Tracee Ellis Ross' Best Red Carpet Looks Ever
Tracee Ellis Ross displayed her sultry side in a new photo shoot for Elle Mexico‘s December 2021 issue.

The “Blackish” star posed for photographer Emily Soto in a sleek outfit, styled by her longtime stylist Karla Welch. Ross wore a fluffy yellow Proenza Schouler coat for the occasion. However, her look beneath was especially daring, consisting of a black Victoria’s Secret bra layered under briefs and a pair of lacy black Wolford tights. The ensemble showed a more sensual side to Ross, though she maintained her affinity for glamour with the aforementioned coat and sparkling Tiffany & Co. diamond jewelry.

Ross’ shoes were by none other than Christian Louboutin, a go-to for the actress’ red carpet appearances over the years. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a pair of the designer’s light brown pumps, which featured a D’Orsay silhouette and sharp pointed toes. The style appeared to feature suede uppers, as well as stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The actress’ bold outfit was further accentuated by the pumps, literally and figuratively elevating it with a sleek finish.

Ross also covered the issue, shot by Soto in a neon green reversible Christopher John Rogers coat, green Louboutin boots and Tiffany drop earrings. The star’s colorful cover showed her playful side, which many have grown to admire on social media through her optimistic approach to fashion.

Ross is known for her bold fashion statements on and off the red carpet. An avid fashion collector and fan, the “Girlfriends” star can regularly be seen in looks from fashion brands like Balenciaga, Chanel, Loewe and more. She’s also a style chameleon when it comes to shoes, wearing a range of pumps, sandals and boots from labels like Andrea Wazen, Casadei and Gucci, among others.

