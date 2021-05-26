Tracee Ellis Ross Proves You Can Go Glam at Home in a Hot Pink Towel Dress & 5-Inch Heels

Tracee Ellis Ross just proved that you can in fact be chic working from home.

Ellis Ross’ most recent Instagram post features her in a coral-colored cloth dress and patent leather pointed-toe heels. The vibrant dress that sent fans into a frenzy is the epitome of comfy-cute. Showcasing a terrycloth material that gave off an elevated towel vibe, the Golden Globe winner sat in her Los Angeles home to take the picture.

The ensemble features fringe material framing the V-neckline and compliments the 49-year-old’s figure immensely. The dress is made by Bottega Veneta and retails for $3,450 on BottegaVeneta.com.

It seems Bottega Veneta is one of this summer’s must-have brands as celebrities apart from Ellis Ross, such as Kylie Jenner, Olivia Culpo and Hailey Bieber cannot get enough. The silhouettes of the ’90s inspired styles have swept our Instagram feeds consistently for the last few months and Tracee is no different.

For footwear, Ross opted for a pair of Le Silla pumps. The coveted Italian shoemaker crafted the Eva pumps with a thin, high stiletto heel in a classic neutral tone, perfect for elevating any look. Although Ross opted for the nude shade, Le Silla offers the shoe in various colorways retailing for $624 at FarfetchFarfetch.com.

CREDIT: Le Silla

Throughout her time in quarantine, the “High Note” star used social media as an outlet to connect with her fans about her television series and about everyday life. And even as lockdown measures have eased, the star has continued to give glimpses into behind-the-scenes style moments from her TV series, as well as real-time looks at her home life and workouts in Asics sneakers.

As a modern style figure, her closet isn’t lacking in designer labels. Some of the luxe brands in her collection include Christopher John Rogers, Loewe, Bottega Veneta and Christian Louboutin. She also has starred in campaigns for Kenzo’s spring ’17 collection alongside Jessie Williams of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden, Vala Camel Patent Heel, $95

CREDIT: ASOS

To Buy: ASOS DESIGN Penelope Stiletto Pumps in Beige Patent, $43

Click through the gallery for more of Tracee Ellis Ross’ style over the years.