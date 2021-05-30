Tracee Ellis Ross Takes the Cut Out Trend to a New Level in Peek-a-Boo Set & Pointy Heels

Tracee Ellis Ross is wearing cut outs, so naturally, we want to wear cut outs.

On Sunday, the “black-ish” star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in “work” clothes. Posing from her backyard, Ross sported a turquoise set from Maisie Wilen. The look featured a perforated turtleneck and coordinating pants. Ssense.com offers the top in pink for $272.

Cut out and skin tight looks are having a major moment this season. Aside from pieces from Maisie Wilen labels like Christopher Esber, Alexander McQueen, Chloé and Chanel showcased different iterations of the trend on their spring ’21 runways. The style is big among fashionistas as it offers an element of surprise to a traditionally classic article of clothing.

As for Ross, the actress teamed her peek-a-boo set with a pair of pointed toe pumps in the same hue of her Maisie Wilen set. The shoes, which sat atop a sharp stiletto heel, gave the look a monochrome finish — another big trend we can’t get enough of this year. The styling hack, which has been around for decades but made its 2021 debut at the presidential inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala when the vp, First Lady Jill Biden and former First Lady Michelle Obama all wore looks of one shade — is an easy way to make outfits feel complete, luxurious and classic with little to no effort.

Try out these turquoise pumps with your next cut out or monochrome look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Nine West Talon Pump, $85

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Alexandre Vauthier Alex Metallic-Finish Pumps, $598 (was $704)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fwrd

To Buy: Saint Laurent Zoe Pumps, $1,095

