×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Tracee Ellis Ross Takes the Cut Out Trend to a New Level in Peek-a-Boo Set & Pointy Heels

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
tracee-ellis-ross-gold-dress-1
30 of Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Red Carpet Looks Ever
30 of Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Red Carpet Looks Ever
30 of Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Red Carpet Looks Ever
30 of Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Red Carpet Looks Ever
View Gallery 30 Images

Tracee Ellis Ross is wearing cut outs, so naturally, we want to wear cut outs.

On Sunday, the “black-ish” star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in “work” clothes. Posing from her backyard, Ross sported a turquoise set from Maisie Wilen. The look featured a perforated turtleneck and coordinating pants. Ssense.com offers the top in pink for $272.

Cut out and skin tight looks are having a major moment this season. Aside from pieces from Maisie Wilen labels like Christopher Esber, Alexander McQueen, Chloé and Chanel showcased different iterations of the trend on their spring ’21 runways. The style is big among fashionistas as it offers an element of surprise to a traditionally classic article of clothing.

As for Ross, the actress teamed her peek-a-boo set with a pair of pointed toe pumps in the same hue of her Maisie Wilen set. The shoes, which sat atop a sharp stiletto heel, gave the look a monochrome finish — another big trend we can’t get enough of this year. The styling hack, which has been around for decades but made its 2021 debut at the presidential inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala when the vp, First Lady Jill Biden and former First Lady Michelle Obama all wore looks of one shade — is an easy way to make outfits feel complete, luxurious and classic with little to no effort.

Try out these turquoise pumps with your next cut out or monochrome look.

nine west, talon pump, turquoise heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Nine West Talon Pump, $85

alexandre vauthier, metallic pumps, turquoise heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Alexandre Vauthier Alex Metallic-Finish Pumps, $598 (was $704)

saint laurent, zoe pumps, turquoise heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fwrd

To Buy: Saint Laurent Zoe Pumps, $1,095

Click through the gallery to see Tracee Ellis’ Ross best red carpet moments

ISA TanTec and LITE logos on Sponsored By ISA TanTec

Creating a More Sustainable Future at ISA TanTec

As an industry leader in leather, ISA TanTec™ is setting new sustainability standards.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad