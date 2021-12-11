Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Head to Toe Bottega Veneta at Soho Store Opening Event

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

All red, all the time. Bottega Veneta celebrated its first store opening in Soho at 101 Greene St., and Tracee Ellis Ross was dressed ready to celebrate.

The actress, among a plethora of other star-studded guests, made her way to Saint Theo’s following the Dec. 9 event, celebrating the store’s grand opening with an intimate dinner.

Bottega Veneta is widely celebrated for its accessories, seen on many famous folks all throughout New York. From their eye-catching Jodie bags to their widely talked about pouch bags, the brand virtually has it all.

Tracee Ellis Ross and Lauren Hutton at the Bottega Veneta event in Soho. CREDIT: AP

Ross showed up in a red sequined turtleneck dress and a famous Bottega Veneta pouch bag cradled in her arms. The color scheme of the outfit was kept fun with the shiny red she wore, but she tethered the look with the tan in her bag.

Keeping her jewelry simple, the actress and model donned small gold triangle earrings, leaving room for the whimsical bag she carried and the equally fun rubber shoes she had on her feet. The red sequin number she wore was also Bottega, the jersey dress falling to her ankles. Not seen in press pictures, the dress had a deep V cut-out on the back that ended at her waist just above her hips that showed some skin.

Each piece chosen for Ross to wear was fun and very representative of her style, as well as the Bottega Veneta brand. Ross is known for her wild style and fun disposition, and her clothing often mirrors that sentiment.

Tracee Ellis Ross at the Bottega Veneta event in Soho. CREDIT: AP

Stepping out of the party, Ross was seen wearing what appeared to be the ever-popular kiwi-colored rubber Puddle boots by, you guessed it, Bottega Veneta. The clogs-meets-rainboots were a perfect choice for the often-unpredictable New York City weather, keeping the actress grounded and fashionable come rain, snow or shine.

Tracee Ellis Ross’s Bottega Veneta shoes CREDIT: AP

Looking for some stylish rubber boots? We’ve got you covered.

Crocs Freesail Shorty Rain Boot

Both super-lightweight and easy to slip on and off, these boots have been worn by customers for all sorts of occasions — from a morning commute to an afternoon of muddy yard work. As an added bonus, the boots feature a memory foam insole, which reviewers claim keep them comfortable for hours.

Crocs Freesail shorty rainboot. CREDIT: Amazon

Hunter Original Short Rainboot

It’s no surprise these Hunter boots are a leader in rain-ready footwear. Customers love this midcalf style as a sleek alternative to the label’s traditional tall boot and claim it’s just as cozy as its lofty counterpart when paired with fleece liners.

Hunter Original short rainboot. CREDIT: Amazon

Sam Edelman Tinsley Rain Boot

More than half of reviewers give these Chelsea boots five stars, in large part because they hardly even look like rainboots at all. Starting at just $33, they come in seven neutral colors and pair well with practically any outfit. Customers claim they aren’t exceptionally plush, though, so you may want to add a gel insole for additional support.

Sam Edelman Tinsley rainboot. CREDIT: Amazon

