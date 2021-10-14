Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way.

The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.”

Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia tights with a polka dot and diamond pattern. While her exact style is unavailable, other similar styles run $9 to $20 on Calzedonia’s website. The tights act as coverage to balance out the shorter hem of her jacket, providing a versatile way to style pieces in your closet this season.

The “Girlfriends” alum rounded out the look with heeled booties for her at-home photo shoot. She opted for black pointed-toe ankle booties from Christian Louboutin, similar to the So Kate pair that retails for over $1,000. The shoes were made of fuzzy material, featuring a zipper up the side and a thin stiletto heel.

Ellis Ross is known for her bold fashion statements on and off the red carpet, and this look falls right in line. She can regularly be seen in current and vintage looks from numerous high fashion brands like Christopher John Rogers, Balenciaga, Loewe, Chanel and more. When it comes to shoes, she’s a similar style chameleon, wearing a range of pumps, boots and sandals in bold colors from brands like Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Andrea Wazen.

Glam up your next night out, whether it’s at home or on the town, with your own heeled booties.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

Buy Now: Schutz Michela Bootie, $148.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Allost Pointed Toe Boot, $140.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Ave

Buy Now: Christian Louboutin So Eleonor Leather Ankle Boots, $995.

Click through to see the best of Tracee Ellis Ross’ best red carpet moments.