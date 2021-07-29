Tracee Ellis Ross Makes the Doctor’s Office Her Runway in Paper Gown and ‘Ugly’ Sandals

Tracee Ellis Ross just proved that anywhere can be a runway — even the doctor’s office.

While waiting at an orthopedic appointment, the “Black-ish” actress wore a pair of blue paper shorts, which she modeled for Instagram. To complete the “full look,” she added a light blue paper gown — initially knotted as a vest, then dropped and tied with its attached belt as a dress.

“I think this is, like, top-line fashion, along with, you know, from where the blood has been taken, so it’s like…talk to me like lovers do,” said Ross as she struck a pose in a playful Instagram video. True to form, the actress’ ensemble smoothly coordinated with her blue arm bandage — similarly to her past matching high-fashion outfits by Marc Jacobs, SR Studio, and The Row.

For footwear, Ross slipped on a pair of black “ugly” sandals with thick buckled straps and chunky soles. Worn over black socks with an orange stripe, the styling exuded maximum comfort; the pairing was visible when Ross chose to do a runway walk.

Similar pairs of sandals by brands like Crocs and Tevas have grown in popularity this season, due to their practicality and high levels of comfort from cushioned soles and low heights.

Ellis Ross is known for her bold fashion statements on and off the red carpet. An avid fashion collector and fan, she can regularly be seen in current and vintage looks from numerous high fashion brands like Balenciaga, Christopher John Rogers, Loewe, Chanel and more. When it comes to shoes, she’s a similar style chameleon, wearing a range of pumps, sandals and boots in bold colors from brands like Christian Louboutin, Andrea Wazen, Casadei and Gucci.

And, in case you had any doubt that the “Girlfriends” star is a true fashion icon, she created not one, but two ensembles with her medical gown. “Oh my god, fashion!” Ross exclaimed as she twisted the gowns’ flared shoulders around mid-walk, creating thin textured straps — and an entirely new look. If anyone can make medical gowns (or socks with sandals) chic, after all, it’s Tracee Ellis Ross.

Slide on a pair of “ugly sandals” this summer, inspired by Tracee Ellis Ross.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Birkenstock Arizona Essentials Slide sandals, $45.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

To Buy: Crocs Swiftwater Expedition sandals, $40 (was $45).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Teva

To Buy: Teva Original Universal sandals, $50.

Click through the gallery for some of Tracee Ellis Ross’ best red carpet moments over the years.