Tracee Ellis Ross Goes Oversized in Her ‘Balmain Birthday Suit’ With Pointy Pumps for Pattern’s Anniversary

Tracee Ellis Ross makes oversized suiting look sleek.

The “Black-ish” actress and entrepreneur posted a photoset on Instagram celebrating her Pattern haircare line’s second birthday today. For the ensemble, Ross donned an oversized tan suit and trench by Balmain. The coat featured a sleek, shiny black lapel that added flair.

To address the shoes, Ross popped on a pair of black square-toe pumps that gave the outfit a trendy, high-fashion vibe.

The star’s personal style lives on the crux of chic, fashion-forward and edgy. With her gravitating toward luxury labels like Loewe, J.W. Anderson and Bottega Veneta, she proves that she has a penchant for pushing herself outside of the box when it comes to fashion. Ross typically fancies statement-making, popular shoe silhouettes like pumps, intricate boots and striking heeled sandals from brands like Christian Louboutin, Le Silla and Giuseppe Zanotti. When she’s not gracing magazine covers or sashaying down red carpets, she dabbles in sneakers and athleisure wear that’s comfortable yet fashionable.

Put on a pair of square-toe pumps and add a trendy, edgy twist to your outfits, inspired by Tracee Ellis Ross.

To Buy: Sarto by Franco Sarto Graciana Pump, $140.

To Buy: Balenciaga Void d’Orsay Leather Square Toe Pumps, $850.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Toren Block Heel Square Toe Pumps, $130.

