Tommy Dorfman Dazzles in the Cropped Cardigan Trend While Wearing Nude Heeled Sandals in NYC

Tommy Dorfman seen attending 'The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards' during New York Fashion week (NYFW ) at the Rainbow Room in New York City.

Tommy Dorfman gave a lesson in mixing trends of the early aughts with today’s little ditties.

The actress posted a photo on Instagram today, which featured the “13 Reasons Why” star serving up a major look while out and about in New York City. For the said ensemble, Dorfman donned a blue cropped cardigan, which is one of the biggest trends of the year, and a flowy floral-printed skirt.

When it came to shoes, Dorfman slipped on a pair of nude heeled sandals, which helped to tie in the outfit’s colorful yet cohesive appearance. The shoes incorporated a sleek, tall heel and an ankle strap for maximum security.

Dorfman has cemented herself with the social media fashion greats by wearing trendy, yet edgy silhouettes that really align with her personal aesthetic. Riddled through her Instagram are pictures of her wearing intricate bikinis, sleek crop tops, baggy jeans, chic dresses and printed separates. For shoes, she gravitates toward sandals and boots.

Some of the brands Dorfman has acquired an affinity for include Thom Browne, Prada, Maison Margiela, J.W. Anderson and Reformation, just to name a few. Dorfman has also starred in campaigns for brands, such as The Body Shop and ASOS. She also worked with UGG in 2020 to help put on the brand’s Pride “Prom For All” event. While on red carpets, Dorfman is known for creating moments that are appealing visually and move the needle forward as it pertains to red carpet fashion etiquette.

