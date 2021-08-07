Tinashe Glows in Neon Dress and Silver Ankle-Wrap Sandals to Release Her New Album

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Tinashe’s latest look took monochrome dressing to the next level in Los Angeles.

The “2 On” singer shone in a lime-green dress and jacket by Aniye By at the release party for her newest album, “333.” The strapless lace-up leather dress, styled by Katie Qian, was paired with a matching jacket with bold faux-fur cuffs and lapels. The musician’s look gained further edge with sleek silver Lana Jewelry hoop earrings and a delicate chain-link necklace by Wasee Jewels LA. She also carried a punchy neon-pink top-handle bag by Brandon Blackwood.

When it came to shoes, Tinashe strapped into a pair of Voyetté sandals. Her now-sold-out Naój style was composed of holographic silver leather, featuring towering 4.33-inch heels. The pair also boasted thin satin straps encrusted with Swarovski crystals for added glamour. Their coordinating ankle straps kept Tinashe’s feet secured, while providing a sleek finish to her ensemble.

Ankle-wrap shoes are one of the summer’s biggest trends. The style has grown in popularity because of its supported fit, as well as the ability to add a slick accent to any look. Stars like Megan Fox, Hailey Baldwin and Cardi B have all favored similar sandals in recent weeks, hailing from brands like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta and Femme LA.

When it comes to shoes, Tinashe keeps her rotation sleek. The “All Hands on Deck” singer favors leather and crystal-accented platform sandals, as well as pointed-toe pumps, from brands like Givenchy, Casadei and René Caovilla on the red carpet. For more casual ensembles, she often slips on white low- and high-top sneakers by Adidas and Vans, plus her trusty comfy Ugg boots.

