Tina Fey, Amy Poehler Stun in Chic All-Black Ensembles at the Golden Globes

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler brought their style A-games to the Golden Globes 2021 on Sunday. Marking the “Saturday Night Live” alums’ fourth time hosting the coveted awards show, Fey and Poehler hit the red carpet from New York and Los Angeles, respectively, in chic, all-black ensembles, proving that they make one fashionable dynamic duo.

Fey is hosting from The Rainbow Room in New York City while Poehler is co-hosting from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles during the hybrid event.

For her part, Fey donned a tuxedo dress from Versace. Opting for a menswear-inspired moment with its exceptionally-tailored, double-breasted structure, the sleek dress featured a touch of modernity courtesy of its silk lapel, which created an elegant contrast against the dress’ traditional tuxedo fabric.

78th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Tina Fey arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center on February 28, 2021 -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBC) CREDIT: Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBC

To add an extra touch of flair, the “Soul” star layered the sultry dress over a pair of black polka-dot tights. Fey tied the look together with black Brian Atwood platform pumps, a silver, geometric statement necklace and shimmering diamond studs from Pomellato Jewelry.

Later in the evening, Fey switched into a boldly-printed gown from Ulyana Sergeenko. Adorned in a colorful, embroidered-looking floral print, the stunning dress shared a similar tuxedo-inspired neckline with its silk lapel and dramatic shoulders.

78th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Co-host Tina Fey speaks onstage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Rainbow Room on February 28, 2021 -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC) CREDIT: Peter Kramer/NBC

A popular trend among all the A-list attendees, the “30 Rock” alum’s gown featured a contrasting print moment with its sequined bodice and velvet balloon sleeves. Fey then styled her dress with Jimmy Cho suede boots and jewelry from Fred Leighton.

78th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Co-host Amy Poehler arrive to the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 28, 2021. -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC) CREDIT: Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC

Like her comedy colleague, Poehler also made a statement with her ensemble. Dressed in a black sequined number from Moschino, the “Parks and Recreation” alum’s dress brought edge and shimmer to the virtual award show’s red carpet with its padded shoulders, belted silhouette and metallic gold button-down detailing.

Poehler paired the long-sleeve, high-neck dress with a pair of black tights and strappy, open-toed platform heels from Giuseppe Zanotti. Taking a cue from her dazzling dress, she accessorized the look with a constellation of trendy jewelry from Meijuri.

78th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, and Kenan Thompson at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 28, 2021. -- (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC) CREDIT: Christopher Polk/NBC

In her second look for the night, Poehler took the stage in a black, lace-trimmed long-sleeved dress. The vintage-inspired ensemble featured elegant lace detailing on the sleeves, trim and neckline, which took a stylish cue from the popular square neckline trend. Donning a velvet black choker and matching black tights, she tied the look together with platform heels.

