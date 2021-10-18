Timothée Chalamet Updates Men Suiting With Zipper Details & Patent Leather Boots at ‘Dune’ Premiere

Timothée Chalamet knows how to dress for the red carpet. At the premiere of “Dune” on Monday in London, the actor passed on a typical men’s tuxedo and wore an edgy, tailored suit.
Chalamet opted for an Alexander McQueen spring ’22 look, featuring a single-breasted, slashed sleeve jacket and peg trousers with spiral silver zipper detailing seen throughout the entire ensemble. To complete the look, he wore a pair of patent leather boots.
Over the weekend, promotion for the sci-fi film continued in London. On Sunday, Chalamet attended a photocall overlooking the London Eye wearing a colorful, custom Stella McCartney outfit.
The look was a mushroom-print suit made with zero-deforestation viscose, completed with a matching shirt and heeled white boots.
Meanwhile, at the Monday night premiere, co-star Zendaya also wowed in a futuristic look. She wore an asymmetrical Rick Owens white column gown detailed with sequins. Her jewelry, courtesy of Bulgari, included a silver bracelet that crawled up her right arm, simple earrings and multiple rings.
To see more of Timothée Chalamet’s impressive red carpet style, click through the gallery.