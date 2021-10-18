×
Timothée Chalamet Updates Men Suiting With Zipper Details & Patent Leather Boots at ‘Dune’ Premiere

By Nikara Johns
Timothee Chalamet, Dune Premiere, London
Timothée Chalamet poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Dune" on Monday, Oct. 18 in London.
CREDIT: AP

Timothée Chalamet knows how to dress for the red carpet. At the premiere of “Dune” on Monday in London, the actor passed on a typical men’s tuxedo and wore an edgy, tailored suit.

Chalamet opted for an Alexander McQueen spring ’22 look, featuring a single-breasted, slashed sleeve jacket and peg trousers with spiral silver zipper detailing seen throughout the entire ensemble. To complete the look, he wore a pair of patent leather boots.

Timothee Chalamet, Dune, premiere, london, alexander Mcqueen
Timothée Chalamet poses in Alexander McQueen at the premiere of “Dune” on Monday, Oct. 18 in London.
CREDIT: AP

Over the weekend, promotion for the sci-fi film continued in London. On Sunday, Chalamet attended a photocall overlooking the London Eye wearing a colorful, custom Stella McCartney outfit.

The look was a mushroom-print suit made with zero-deforestation viscose, completed with a matching shirt and heeled white boots.

Timothee Chalamet, stella mccartney, london, dune, photocall
Timothée Chalamet poses for photographers at the photo call for the “Dune” in London.
CREDIT: AP

Meanwhile, at the Monday night premiere, co-star Zendaya also wowed in a futuristic look. She wore an asymmetrical Rick Owens white column gown detailed with sequins. Her jewelry, courtesy of Bulgari, included a silver bracelet that crawled up her right arm, simple earrings and multiple rings.

zendaya, dune, rick owens, white gown, bulgari
Zendaya at the London premiere of “Dune.”
CREDIT: Splash

