Timothée Chalamet Returns to the Red Carpet in Silver Tom Ford Suit and Heeled Boots at Cannes Film Festival

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen an appearance on the red carpet by Timothée Chalamet. Thankfully, the hiatus is officially over, courtesy of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

For the Cannes premiere of his new film “The French Dispatch,” directed by Wes Anderson, Chalamet stunned on the red carpet in one of his signature streamlined ensembles. On this occasion, he wore a custom silver jacquard tuxedo by Tom Ford. The slim-fitting suit featured sharp lapels and pleated trousers, which Chalamet paired with a white banded collar shirt. On the accessories front, he layered several silver rings and bracelets — including one of Cartier’s Juste un Clou cuffs — and debuted two new cartilage piercings with matching thin black hoop earrings. A pair of sleek black acetate sunglasses by Celine completed the look. Chalamet’s shades currently retail for $430 on Celine.com.

Timothee Chalamet arrives at the premiere of “The French Dispatch” during the 74th Cannes Film Festival on July 12, 2021 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

On the footwear front, Chalamet donned a sleek pair of cream Chelsea boots, also by Ford. The pair boasted a brown sole and block heel, with sleek leather uppers. A beveled capped toe completed the sharp shoes, which complemented his white shirt and the suit’s lighter undertones.

Timothee Chalamet arrives at the premiere of “The French Dispatch” during the 74th Cannes Film Festival on July 12, 2021 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

A closer look at Chalamet’s boots. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

Chalamet is a fashion chameleon, often wearing looks that feature streamlined silhouettes and monochrome styling with bursts of prints, colors and textures. Plus, who could forget the quirky and trendy additions of pieces like a sparkling harness, Swarovski-embellished hoodie, or an Eiffel Tower keychain? The “Call Me By Your Name” actor makes statements in bold looks from top labels like Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen, Prada, and Haider Ackermann — to name just a few — as well as cult-favorite brands like Sterling Ruby. Chalamet’s bold style has made him a fixture on the fashion scene; fans are already speculating what he’ll wear as a co-chair of the 2021 Met Gala later this fall.

As far as shoes go, rocking a sleek boot on the red carpet is one of Chalamet’s signature styling moves. Glossy black leather Chelsea and zip-up pairs with sharp toes are his most frequent go-to’s, though he’s also known to don a chunky combat or lace-up style every so often. These hail from similarly high-end brands as his wardrobe, like Berluti, Saint Laurent, Celine, and Ackermann. When off-duty (and on, as several event and red carpet photos prove) Chalamet regularly slips into versatile white and grey sneakers. New Balance is one of the star’s favorites — he’s even worn limited-edition styled by the brand’s collaborations with Staud and Jaden Smith. Outside of those, he’s also been spotted in pairs by Louis Vuitton, Vans, and Off-White — plus affordable Tretorn kicks that retail for under $40.

