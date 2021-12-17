Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman’s Style — From the Golf Course to the White House

Tiger Woods' girlfriend Erica Herman at the White House on May 19, 2021.

Erica Herman has been linked to Tiger Woods since 2017 and has stepped out with the legendary golf pro on various occasions over the years — including when Donald Trump awarded Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House in 2019.

The pair, who met because she used to run one of Woods’ restaurants in Florida, was first seen at the Presidents Cup in 2017. When accompanying her 45-year-old PGA champion boyfriend to any event, whether it be his own tournament, a tennis match, or a baseball game, Herman has shown off her chic, understated style.

Woods’ girlfriend tends to keep things simple, reaching for jeans in different colors and chunky sweaters when the weather calls for it. Herman also tends to incorporate jewelry and other accessories into her outfits. Ahead, take a look at some of Tiger Woods’ girlfriend’s most fashionable moments by his side over the years.

A few years back, when the couple attended the U.S. Open championship finals on Sept. 3, 2019, Herman opted for a neutral-toned tank top and jeans. She also added layered necklaces, stud earrings and a watch.

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman joins him and his two children at the U.S. Open championships on September 3, 2019. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, the day before on Sept. 2, 2019, Herman, who is reportedly 36, donned a striped navy sweater with the same layered necklace, watch and jeans.

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman shows off a navy striped sweater and jeans at the US Open championships on September 2, 2019. CREDIT: Splash

When she joined the Nike athlete, along with his mother and two children, to the White House on May 6, 2019, she chose a bright blue dress featuring an asymmetrical front hem design and matching shoes that tied at the ankle. The University of Central Florida alum also accessorized with some pearl jewelry and a ring.

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman poses with Woods, his mother, and his children at the White House on May 6, 2019. CREDIT: MEGA

On Sept. 30, 2018, Herman supported Tiger at the Ryder Cup tournament. She wore a black leather jacket over a classic white button-down shirt and black leather pants. She also donned oversized sunglasses and a black leather stud-trimmed crossbody bag.

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman (L) steps out in a black leather jacket and pants on the last day of the Ryder Cup on September 30, 2018. CREDIT: MEGA

On Sept. 29, 2018, she sported a military green coat over a sandy-colored American Flag print sweater and dark pants. Woods’ girlfriend also kept cozy in a white knit hat, matching scarf and tan gloves.

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman wore an American Flag sweater under a green jacket at the Ryder Cup on September 29, 2018. CREDIT: Splash

Then, on Sept. 28, 2018, the Florida native showed off a navy USA puffer jacket, white jeans and navy suede wedge-style sneakers. The same white hat, sunnies and a white bag with black graphics completed her look.

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman wearing a navy USA puffer jacket, white jeans and navy wedge sneakers at the Ryder Cup on September 28, 2018. CREDIT: MEGA

When spotted at a World Series Game with the Nike athlete on Oct. 25, 2017, Herman paired a white Dodgers T-shirt with denim cutoff shorts and navy Converse low-top sneakers. A white baseball cap, black leather crossbody bag, shades and a watch pulled things together effortlessly.