Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Alexis Woods Goes Sporty-Chic to Support Her Dad & Brother Charlie at PNC Golf Championship Game

It was a family affair this past weekend at the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. Tiger Woods competed with his 12-year-old son, Charlie Woods, in the $1.085 million 36-hole tournament that features a two person team comprised of their family members.

A big crowd surrounded the golf star on Saturday, cheering him on and welcoming him back after his severe car accident earlier this year. Two of his supporters were his 14-year-old daughter Sam Alexis Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman.

Tiger Woods’ daughter Sam Alexis Woods, right, and his girlfriend, left Erica Herman at the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. CREDIT: AP

Sam Alexis made a sporty, yet stylish appearance on the field. On Saturday, the 14-year-old wore a black tank top with gray pants. She accessorized her look with a silver S necklace and styled her brunette hair in loose waves.

Tiger Woods’ daughter Sam Alexis Woods, right, and his girlfriend Erica Herman at the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. CREDIT: AP

For the second round, she matched with her dad and brother wearing a bright red short-sleeve T-shirt with black shorts. She finished off her look with a pair of white Nike Air Force 1s.

Sam Alexis Woods, right, daughter of Tiger Woods walks with his girlfriend Erica Herman during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. CREDIT: (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Herman also included some pops of red into her look. On Sunday, she sported a black ensemble with a red baseball cap and red aviator sunglasses. For footwear, she opted for chunky high-top sneakers. The shoe style matched her hat and glasses perfectly.

Charlie Woods hits from the 16th fairway with Tiger Woods during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. CREDIT: AP

The competition was won by the team of John Daly and his son John Daly II, who finished at 27 under par, two strokes ahead of the Woods. John Daly earned $200,000 for the victory alongside his son, John Daly II; Tiger Woods earned $80,000 coming in second place with Charlie.