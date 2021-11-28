Tiffany Trump Brings Elegance to Thanksgiving in Lacy Puff-Sleeved Top with Marla Maples

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tiffany Trump brought a serving of elegance to Thanksgiving dinner with her mother, Marla Maples.

To celebrate the holidays, Trump wore a romantic white blouse. Her style included large puffed sleeves with cuffs that created a 3/4-sleeve effect, as well as a high neckline. The piece also featured allover geometric perforations, creating a lacy effect. Her outfit was accessorized with two sparkling bangle bracelets. Maples contrasted her daughter’s look in a ribbed black top, accented with a pendant necklace and chunky silver bracelet.

“Tiffany and I wish you all a joyful day filled with abundance of love, joy, and all those things that make your heart happy!,” Maples captioned the mother-daughter photo.

Though Trump’s shoes weren’t visible, it’s likely they were pointed or rounded-toe pumps. The style is a go-to of hers during the winter months and for festive occasions. She even wore a sparkly pair to celebrate fiancé Michael Boulos’ birthday earlier this year.

When it comes to shoes, the former first daughter prefers pointed-toe pumps as a go-to style, which she’s worn for years in tones of black, beige and ivory from brands like Valentino. For events or the red carpet, she regularly dons strappy sandals and platform boots from brands like Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, Trump keeps her shoes decidedly more comfortable, appearing in preppy loafers or flats.

Click through the gallery to see Tiffany Trump’s style evolution over the years.