Tiffany Trump Gets Festive With Fiance Michael Boulos in Matching Christmas Sweaters

Donald Trump’s youngest daughter Tiffany posed with her mother Marla Maples, who is his wife from his second marriage, in a holiday photo shared on Instagram over the weekend.

Tiffany looked festive alongside her fiance Michael Boulos against a brick background. Tiffany and Boulos were matching in Christmas sweaters adorned with penguins frolicking through the snow. Maples wore a tan sweater cuffed at the sleeves and tan leggings. She accessorized with a pair of gold earrings and a dainty gold necklace. Each style worn in the post is cozy and comfy, perfect for a dinner with family or a night sat by the fire.

While Tiffany’s shoes aren’t visible in the image, she has historically gone for black boots or heels. On the occasion that she is dressed down, she opts for sneakers or a classic pair of espadrilles. The former president’s daughter has a classic style with a taste for versatile silhouettes. Simple tailoring and delicate, feminine colors and patterns seem to draw her in. Whether it’s a black pair of pumps or comfy flats, Tiffany typically keeps it simple.

