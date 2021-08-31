Tiffany Trump Is Elegant for Her Fiancé’s Birthday in a Little Black Dress and Sparkly Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tiffany Trump dressed in classic style in a series of photos she shared to celebrate her fiancé’s birthday.

In a recent post on Instagram, Trump posed with boyfriend Michael Boulos in a versatile black dress. The short-sleeved number featured a button-up front, as well as slightly rounded sleeves. Trump kept her accessories simple, pairing the outfit with a dainty pair of drop earrings and a gold Cartier bracelet.

When it came to shoes, however, she elevated her ensemble with glamorous pumps. The black pointed-toe style featured thin heels that appeared to be at least 3 inches in height. They were also covered in a dusting of silver crystals, appearing to spread from the heels in an ombre effect. When paired with Trump’s dress, the shoes immediately elevated her ensemble into a sleek evening look.

Trump is the latest celebrity to wear pointed-toe pumps. Stars like Rita Ora, Britney Spears and Chrishell Stause have all worn various pairs in recent weeks from brands like Christian Louboutin and Balmain, as well. The style’s thin heels and toes instantly elevate an ensemble, often adding further sleekness from their sharpness. Trump is no stranger to the style, having worn a black pair to celebrate Father’s Day earlier this year.

When it comes to shoes, the former first daughter prefers pointed-toe pumps as a go-to style, which she’s worn for years in tones of black, beige and ivory from brands like Valentino. For events or the red carpet, she regularly appears in strappy sandals and platform boots from brands like Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, Trump keeps her shoes decidedly more comfortable, often wearing loafers or flats.

