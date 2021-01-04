×
Tiffany Trump Hits the Slopes in a Puffer, Designer Leggings & Furry Boots With Marla Maples

By Claudia Miller
More Stories By Claudia

Tiffany Trump kicked off 2021 with a trip to the ski lodge with a few friends as well as her mother, Marla Maples.

The first daughter hit the slopes on Sunday in a snow-ready look that layered a white puffer jacket over a black sweater and coordinating black leggings courtesy of Balmain; though Tiffany’s pair has since sold out, similar designs retail from $286 to $895.

To top off the wintery ensemble, the Georgetown Law graduate then opted for a designer tote, cozy beanie and the furriest set of snow boots. The tan pair included a pompom-style tie finish and a smooth suede base atop a textured outsole for traction on the slippery surface.

Before the holidays, Tiffany ventured to the White House to check out the new Christmas decorations and seeing the lighting of the national Christmas tree.

To observe the festive setup, the first daughter joined her beau, business executive Michael Boulos, for a photo in front of the lit-up towering tree as seen on Instagram yesterday. She opted for a floral-adorned black wrap dress for the occasion. Coated in hits of warm accents, Tiffany then matched the look to a red handbag and a set of classic pumps.

Tiffany’s look this weekend falls in line with her go-to outfit repertoire. When it comes to her typical style, she tends to opt for twists on classic wares. In addition to leg-lengthening nude pumps, the University of Pennsylvania alum is also a fan of black or white pointed-toe stilettos, as well as sleek sneakers and ballet flats. Among her favorite labels is Aruna Seth, and she has several times opted for the designer’s butterfly-adorned silhouettes for public appearances.

Prep for winter weather like Tiffany Trump in these furry boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Cougar Verity Boots, $220.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sorel

To Buy: Sorel Joan of Arctic Boots, $150 (was $250).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Off 5th

To Buy: Ugg Fluff Punk Boots, $100 (was $300).

Click through the gallery to discover more of Tiffany Trump’s footwear looks of choice over the years.

