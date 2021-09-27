×
Tiffany Trump Goes Boho in Flowing Floral Dress and Dior Espadrilles for International Daughter’s Day With Mom Marla Maples

TiffanyTrump
Tiffany Trump swapped her usual sharp style for a bohemian look on International Daughter’s Day.

While celebrating the occasion with her mom, Marla Maples, the socialite wore a flowing midi dress with a romantic floral print. The garment featured a lace neckline, slightly puffed sleeves and a tiered skirt, as well. Trump accessorized in coordinated glamorous boho style, wearing a beaded bracelet, delicate layered necklaces and crystal hair clips.

For footwear, Trump opted for a summer-worthy shoe: Dior’s canvas espadrilles. Her navy and cream Granville pair featured uppers covered in logo embroidery, as well as almond-shaped toes and raffia outsoles. When paired with her boho dress and jewelry, they created an outfit that was both breezy and ideal for warmer temperatures. Her espadrilles retail for $850 on Dior.com.

Dior, espadrilles, navy espadrilles, raffia espadrilles, woven espadrilles
Dior’s Granville espadrilles.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior

When it comes to shoes, the former first daughter prefers pointed-toe pumps as her go-to style, which she’s worn for years in neutral tones from brands like Valentino. For events or the red carpet, she regularly appears in open-toed pumps and platform boots by Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, Trump keeps her shoes decidedly more comfortable, often wearing loafers or flats from labels like Aruna Seth.

Add navy espadrilles to your wardrobe, inspired by Tiffany Trump.

Lauren Ralph Lauren, espadrilles, navy espadrilles, raffia espadrilles, woven espadrilles
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Lauren Ralph Lauren Caylee espadrilles, $80.

Kate Spade New York, espadrilles, navy espadrilles, raffia espadrilles, woven espadrilles
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Beach Date espadrilles, $98.

Michael Michael Kors, espadrilles, navy espadrilles, raffia espadrilles, woven espadrilles
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Lillie espadrilles, $78 (was $99).

