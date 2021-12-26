Tiffany Trump Gets Edgy for Christmas in Fishnets and Louis Vuitton Ankle Boots with Marla Maples

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tiffany Trump brought a grunge edge to holiday dressing while celebrating Christmas with her mom, Marla Maples, and the extended family of her fiancé, Michael Boulos.

For the occasion, Trump wore a black minidress over matching fishnet tights. Her edgy ensemble was layered under a black motorcycle jacket with silver zipper details and faux fur trim. Maples complemented her daughter’s look in a classic ensemble, wearing a knee-length black dress under a white coat. Her shoes of choice were black Badgley Mischka peep-toe pumps, featuring ruffle details and stiletto heels.

“Twas the Night Before Christmas, Wishing you a night filled with peace and promise…May the light of Heaven be born anew, as we awake to the blessing of a very Merry Christmas. Grateful for this beautiful family who surrounds us with so much love,” Maples captioned the holiday photo.

Trump’s shoes of choice were a pair of black ankle boots. The Louis Vuitton style featured rounded toes, as well as brown sculpted heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. Her shoes also included brown leather straps crossed at the front of each boot. The pair showed the former first daughter’s penchant for coordinating neutral tones, and added a slight equestrian element to her otherwise grungy outfit.

When it comes to footwear, the former first daughter prefers pointed-toe pumps as a go-to style, which she’s worn for years in tones of black, beige and ivory from brands like Valentino. For events or the red carpet, she regularly dons strappy sandals and platform boots from brands like Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, Trump keeps her shoes decidedly more comfortable, appearing in preppy loafers or flats.

