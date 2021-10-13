×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Tiffany Trump Turns 28: A Look Back at Her Sharpest Style Moments Over the Years

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
TiffanyTrump-2
Tiffany Trump’s Style Through the Years
Tiffany Trump’s Style Through the Years
Tiffany Trump’s Style Through the Years
Tiffany Trump’s Style Through the Years
View Gallery 29 Images

Ahead of Tiffany Trump’s 28th birthday on October 13, we’re looking back at the socialite’s best style moments.

Trump often dresses in sharp and classic looks, ranging from sheaths and minidresses to blazers in a range of versatile and tonal colors. However, she’s also known for favoring similar styles with accents like sequins, lace and ruffled accents on more formal occasions. These regularly come from a range of designer brands, including Ted Baker, Taoray Wang and Just Drew.

When it comes to shoes, the former first daughter frequently stays versatile in black and nude pointed-toe pumps and boots from high-end fashion brands like Christian Louboutin and Valentino. For events, she also slips on block-heel pumps, loafers or flats with muted colors, metallic tones or jewel accents from labels like Aruna Seth. On more casual occasions, the model also wears Dior espadrilles.

Related

Adele Graces the Cover of Both 'Vogue' & 'British Vogue' in Endless Couture & Sleek Heels

Zendaya Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in a Tiger Stripe Coat, Biker Shorts & Fall's Biggest Boot Trend

The Iconic Valentino Rockstud Gets an Oversized Update for Spring 2022

Trump’s outfits are also frequently accessorized, incorporating a range of jewelry and handbags to complement her attire. From headbands to statement earrings and matching satchels, there

At the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, Trump donned an elegant evening look. The socialite stepped out for the 2019 event in a black halterneck dress with sheer polka-dot trim, paired with a simple black crossbody bag and sparkly black pointed-toe pumps.

Tiffany Trump, Cannes Film Festival, Cannes, black dress, black pumps, pointed-toe pumps, glitter pumps
Tiffany Trump attends the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in 2019.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

While leaving The Arts Club in Mayfair and heading to Monkey House in New York, Trump was spotted in an icy blue suit. The former law student paired the matching set with a sheer black blouse, sparkly orange clutch and open-toed black heels.

Tiffany Trump, New York City, blue suit, black pumps, open-toe pumps, sheer blouse
Tiffany Trump leaves The Arts Club in 2018.
CREDIT: Will / MEGA

For Dennis Basso’s Fall 2017 show at New York Fashion Week, Trump amped up the glamour in a silky maroon midi dress. The socialite paired the statement piece, which featured elegant green and purple floral accents, with pointed-toe black pumps.

Tiffany Trump, Dennis Basso, New York Fashion Week, floral dress, black pumps, pointed-toe pumps
Tiffany Trump attends Dennis Basso’s Fall 201 7 runway show at New York Fashion Week in 2017.
CREDIT: ZUMA Press / MEGA

In 2017, Trump stepped off mom Marla Maples’ yacht in Portofino during an Italian holiday. For the occasion, she wore a black and white paneled minidress and matching platform espadrilles with Dior sunglasses.

Tiffany Trump, Marla Maples, Italy, black dress, espadrilles, slip-on espadrilles
Tiffany Trump leaves Portofino, Italy in 2017.
CREDIT: Ceres / MEGA

Click through the gallery to see Tiffany Trump’s style evolution over the years.

Sam Edelman Sponsored By Caleres

Shoe of the Month: Sam Edelman Selects its Fall Footwear Pick

Sam Edelman's stylish Laguna Chelsea Boot that sports a "heavily lugged sole" is a versatile complement to fall fashion looks.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad