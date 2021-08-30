Tiffany Haddish Makes a Statement in the Brightest Yellow Corset Dress & White Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tiffany Haddish has something under her sleeve and she’s revealing it with a stylish Instagram post.

The comedian, who will appear in the anticipated Martin Scorcese film “The Card Counter,” went for a lime green ensemble for press day. Haddish’s elegant outfit featured a long-sleeve maxi dress from Alex Perry’s pre-fall ’21 collection, dainty jewelry from Completedworks and a pair of classic white pumps from Le Silla.

Celebrity stylist, Luxury Law is behind this sophisticated composition, which synchronizes with Pantone’s bright yellow color of the year, aptly dubbed Illuminating.

For footwear, Haddish’s stylist kept it classic and minimalist, but definitely raising the bar. The Eva Pumps in white adds a subtle seduction but are the ultimate attention-grabber. These slip-on pumps feature a pointed toe with a 4.3-inch stiletto heel, which is must-have design in a star’s closet. Roach is known for creating the most sophisticated outfits on his high-profile clients, including Addison Rae, Halsey and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Haddish’s style combines a mix of casual footwear and embellished heels. She tends to gear toward top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti and Brian Atwood while her comfort side includes Converse and Ugg Slippers. Recently, more personalities have been donning high heels. From Jennifer Lopez during her recent visit to Venice, Italy, to Heidi Klum and Chloe Bailey. As more indoor events start evolving, high heels will be making an appearance on red carpets.

When Haddish is not on the screen, she dips her toes into other business opportunities. She is the author of the book “She Ready!” and released a Netflix comedy special, “Black Mitzvah.”

Slip-on in some high heels like Haddish with these styles below.

