Tiffany Haddish Channels ‘Clueless’ in Plaid Preppy Blazer & Miniskirt With Sparkly Sandals

Tiffany Haddish’s latest outfit looked straight out of “Clueless.”

The comedian’s most recent ensemble was shared on Instagram by her stylist, Law Roach. Paired with a slick blond bob, Haddish wore a punchy pink Area blazer and pleated miniskirt. The matching set’s plaid pattern instantly brought to mind preppy ensembles worn by Cher Horowitz. However, its vibrant tone, exaggerated waistline and crystal accents added an air of punky glamour. Haddish’s look was complete with a sparkling blush pink ring, drop earrings, and a delicate necklace.

When it came to shoes, the “Girls Trip” star opted for pink platform sandals by Le Silla. The sparkling pair appeared to feature thin ankle straps and wide toe straps, as well as block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The shoes elevated Haddish’s look with their bold height and retro style, while creating a monochrome moment that was vibrant and whimsical.

Platform sandals have been trending this summer since in-person events and nightlife resumed. The style’s popularity comes from its ability to add instant height to any look, with added stability from thick platforms, heels and ankle support. Stars like Kate Beckinsale, Cynthia Nixon and Sofia Vergara have also donned towering pairs this season, hailing from top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin.

Tiffany Haddish at the 2021 Golden Globes. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBC

When it comes to shoes, Haddish prefers to amp up the glamour with metallic and crystal-embellished sandals and pointed-toe pumps from top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti and Brian Atwood. When off-duty, she can be found wearing a range of comfy and casual shoes, from Ugg slippers to sneakers by Converse — plus chunky boots from Timberland and Louis Vuitton.

