Tiffany Haddish Makes a Bright Statement in Orange Bodycon Dress and Matching Heeled Sandals for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Tiffany Haddish outshines the sun with her latest look.

The comedian, 41, was spotted yesterday at the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in a bright orange bodycon dress with equally vibrant sandals.

Tiffany Haddish seen arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live!. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Tiffany Haddish’s orange heeled sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Haddish also has an affinity for metallic sandals, which sported quite often this summer.

Haddish’s essential clothing aesthetic aligns with her eccentric and eclectic tastes. She opts for garments like edgy dresses, intricate swimsuits, fun denim and graphic printed separates. She also fancies creations from brands like Christopher John Rogers, Versace and Herve Leger. For shoes, she typically wears silhouettes like heeled sandals, sharp pumps and sleek boots.

When it comes to her red carpet fashion, she consistently creates moments that show her versatility. She can be seen in gowns from brands like Christian Siriano, Azeeza Official and Prabal Gurung. With the help of her superstar stylist, Law Roach, there’s no telling what the pair will come up with on her Instagram feed and red carpets alike.

Put on a pair of orange heeled sandals and add a touch of vibrancy to your looks, inspired by Tiffany Haddish.

To Buy: Nine West Mindful Ankle Strap Sandals, $60.

To Buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Bahia Sandals, $300.

To Buy: Schutz Khemira Nubuck Leather Sandal, $118.

