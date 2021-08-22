Tiffany Haddish Is Elegant in a Second-Skin Navy Dress, Chain Necklace and Barely-There Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tiffany Haddish was sleek and chic to host “Vibes” on TBS.

The comedian’s latest look, styled by Law Roach and shared to her Instagram on Saturday, featured a navy Alex Perry dress. The midi-length number includes long sleeves, pointed shoulders and a bustier-like bodice. Haddish and Roach paired the piece with a gold chain link necklace from St. John, coordinating Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and rings from Lorraine West.

“Feelin’ sexy!” Haddish captioned the photo.

When it came to shoes, the “Girls Trip” star opted for slick black sandals by Femme LA. The Necessary style included 4.5-inch stiletto heels, as well as thin ankle and toe straps. The versatile shoes added an element of sharpness to Haddish’s look, while making it more appropriate for warmer weather. Haddish’s pair retails for $169 on Femme.la.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Femme LA

Sleek ankle-strap sandals have been trending this summer, since in-person events and nightlife resumed. The style, which is offered in platform and stiletto silhouettes, is popular thanks to its breezy construction and ankle support. Femme LA has been leading the charge with a range of styles this summer, as seen on Hailey Baldwin, Megan Fox, Jennifer Lopez and more A-list celebrities. However, similar sandals have been gaining traction since the beginning of the year, with stars like Sofia Vergara, Kate Beckinsale and Keke Palmer wearing pairs by Sarah Flint, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo.

When it comes to shoes, Haddish prefers to amp up the glamour with embellished sandals and pointed-toe pumps from top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Le Silla and Brian Atwood. When off-duty, she can be found wearing a range of comfy and casual shoes, from Ugg slippers to sneakers by Converse — plus chunky boots from Timberland and Louis Vuitton.

