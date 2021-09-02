Tiffany Haddish Radiates in Emerald Spaghetti Strap Dress and Gold Heels at Venice Film Festival

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tiffany Haddish looked perfectly summery on the red carpet Thursday at the Venice Film Festival photocall for the new movie “The Card Counter.” She donned a bright green spaghetti strap dress that reached her ankles. The flowy number cinched at the ribcage, creating a babydoll silhouette. Haddish added a gold statement necklace along with matching drop earrings to the look.

Tiffany Haddish wears Le Silla sandals at the Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: Vinnie Levine / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Girls Trip” star opted for gold sandals by Le Silla. The shiny pair appeared to feature thin ankle straps and slightly wider toe straps, as well as thin stiletto heels reaching about 4 inches in height. The shoes elevated Haddish’s look by tying together her accessories without going overboard.

Tiffany Haddish wears Le Silla sandals at the Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: maximon / MEGA

Haddish’s shoe style ranges from casual footwear to embellished heels. She tends to gear toward top brands like Brian Atwood and Giuseppe Zanotti while her comfort side includes Uggs and Converse. Now that more in-person events are happening, more personalities have been donning high heels again. From Jennifer Lopez during her recent visit to Venice, Italy, to Heidi Klum and Chloe Bailey, celebrities are proving tall stilettos are coming back to red carpets.

Add a metallic sandal to your rotation with heels like Haddish.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dillards

Buy Now: Gianni Bini Joenah Satin Ankle Strap Block Heel Dress Sandals, $80

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Mix No. 6 Aliciana Sandal, $50

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lulus

Buy Now: Saraih Gold Metallic Ankle Strap High Heel Sandals, $38

See more of Tiffany Haddish’s breakout style moments.