Tiffany Haddish Radiates in Emerald Spaghetti Strap Dress and Gold Heels at Venice Film Festival

By Tara Larson
Tiffany-haddish-venice-film-festival
Tiffany Haddish’s Breakout Style Statements
Tiffany Haddish looked perfectly summery on the red carpet Thursday at the Venice Film Festival photocall for the new movie “The Card Counter.” She donned a bright green spaghetti strap dress that reached her ankles. The flowy number cinched at the ribcage, creating a babydoll silhouette. Haddish added a gold statement necklace along with matching drop earrings to the look.

Tiffany Haddish, Venice Film Festival
CREDIT: Vinnie Levine / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Girls Trip” star opted for gold sandals by Le Silla. The shiny pair appeared to feature thin ankle straps and slightly wider toe straps, as well as thin stiletto heels reaching about 4 inches in height. The shoes elevated Haddish’s look by tying together her accessories without going overboard.

Tiffany Haddish, Venice, green dress, gold heels
CREDIT: maximon / MEGA

Haddish’s shoe style ranges from casual footwear to embellished heels. She tends to gear toward top brands like Brian Atwood and Giuseppe Zanotti while her comfort side includes Uggs and Converse. Now that more in-person events are happening, more personalities have been donning high heels again. From Jennifer Lopez during her recent visit to Venice, Italy, to Heidi Klum and Chloe Bailey, celebrities are proving tall stilettos are coming back to red carpets.

See more of Tiffany Haddish’s breakout style moments.

