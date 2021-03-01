×
Tiffany Haddish Dazzles in Metallic Crystal-Adorned Gown at the Golden Globes 2021

By Emily Belfiore
She ready! Tiffany Haddish delivered a memorable fashion moment at the Golden Globes 2021 on Sunday.

Turning heads in a dazzling metallic number from Alberta Ferretti, the “Girls Trip” star looked radiant in her crystal-adorned gown, which featured rows of ornate, mirrored gems to create a mesmerizing and alluring pattern. The gown’s strapless, low-cut neckline and sheer design gave the dress an element of edge.

78th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Tiffany Haddish arrives to the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 28, 2021. -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)
Tiffany Haddish at the 2021 Golden Globes red carpet in Alberta Ferretti.
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBC

Taking a sparkly cue from her sequined dress, the “Like A Boss” star accessorized with a pair of textured oversized gold hoops from Messika Paris, a matching, equally-glittery clutch and black heels.

78th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Tiffany Haddish arrives to the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 28, 2021. -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)
Tiffany Haddish at the 2021 Golden Globes red carpet in Alberta Ferretti.
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBC

Viewers got a better look at the designer dress when Haddish took the stage to present. She stunned as she read the nominees for Best Animated Film and didn’t miss a beat when it came time to announce Disney’s “Soul” the winner.

Haddish also gave fans a sneak peek of her glamorous gown on Instagram. In a series of Stories, she shared footage of herself making her way to the award ceremony, starting with a sultry video of herself all dolled up.

She then followed up with a close-up shot of her glam, asking her 6.4 million followers what they thought of celebrity makeup artist Ernesto Casillas’ work.

Click through the gallery to see more looks from this year’s Golden Globe Awards.  
