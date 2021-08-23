Tiffany Haddish Pops in a Yellow Cold-Shoulder Minidress and Matching Strappy Heels at WWE SummerSlam’s Party

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tiffany Haddish made a bright splash at a WWE after-party.

The comedian attended WWE SummerSlam’s after-party on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The party followed WWE’s SummerSlam 2021, a massive pay-per-view event with John Cena challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. The event, held at Della’s Kitchen At Delano, also included stars like Mario Lopez and Nikki Bella.

Tiffany Haddish in Las Vegas. CREDIT: KWKC/MEGA

Haddish was styled by Law Roach for the event. She wore a deep yellow Herve Leger dress that featured tiers of bandage topped with an intricate cable knit bodice. The dress also included long sleeves, a mock neckline and shoulder cutouts. She added large gold hoop earrings and wore her blond bobbed hair in loose waves.

The actress wore matching sandals for her footwear. The leather 4-inch Stuart Weitzman Beatrix 100 Wrap Sandals matched the dress perfectly and added interest with the ankle wrap and square-toe.

Tiffany Haddish in Las Vegas. CREDIT: KWKC/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Haddish prefers to amp up the glamour with embellished sandals and pointed-toe pumps from top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Le Silla and Brian Atwood. When not hitting the red carpet, she can often be seen wearing a range of comfy and casual shoes, from sneakers by Converse to Ugg slippers, not to mention chunky boots from Timberland and Louis Vuitton.

