Thandie Newton Does Glam Goddess-Inspo in Versace Minidress & Crystal Sandals at ‘Reminiscence’ Premiere

Thandie Newton turned heads in a shimmery metallic dress at her latest movie premiere.

The actress hit the red carpet on Tuesday night in Hollywood for her new film, “Reminiscence.”

Newton wore a sparkly Versace minidress to the event. The glittery gold and silver dress included a long, flowing yellow sash over the one-shoulder strap as well as subtle detailing throughout that seemed Greek Goddess-inspired. She added silver statement earrings to her ensemble and pulled her long hair back into a sleek, high ponytail.

Thandie Newton on the red carpet. CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

The “Westworld” star went with sparkling heels to go with her dazzling dress and earrings. She wore Aleví Milano’s Penelope sandals, embellished with hundreds of Preciosa crystal baguettes. The shiny shoes featured a jeweled ankle strap as well as jeweled beading over the semi-covered toe. The champagne-colored satin stilettos rose over 4 inches in height.

Newton, who plays Watts in the film, was accompanied by her 16-year-old daughter, Nico Parker. Parker also is in the movie alongside her mother. Sam Medina, Daniel Wu and Lisa Joy, among others, also attended the premiere. The science-fiction thriller film, which stars Hugh Jackman, hits theaters and HBO Max on Friday.

Thandie Newton and her daughter, Nico Parker on the red carpet. CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

